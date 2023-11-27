Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of TCBI opened at $54.74 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,294 shares of company stock valued at $982,853 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

