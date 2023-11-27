Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

TEVA stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

