Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035,580 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 134,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Tapestry worth $129,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,279 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,454,000 after purchasing an additional 505,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after acquiring an additional 890,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,754,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.