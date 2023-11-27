Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.