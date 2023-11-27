Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
