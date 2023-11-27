Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,303 shares of company stock worth $549,575. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.