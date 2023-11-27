Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SGC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $193.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

