Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $35,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $124.75 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

