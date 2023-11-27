StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.49 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

