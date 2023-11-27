Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,177 shares of company stock worth $10,483,937 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

