Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 7th

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

