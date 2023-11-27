SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 341,405 shares valued at $2,719,778. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

