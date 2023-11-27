SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 15th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -255.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of SLG opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after buying an additional 315,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after acquiring an additional 403,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

