Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 72,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

