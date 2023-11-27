Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

SIEN opened at $0.78 on Friday. Sientra has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $32,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

