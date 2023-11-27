Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Shell worth $148,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,322,000 after buying an additional 638,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

