Sei Investments Co. Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,518 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of News worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 10.3% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 2,791,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. News’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

