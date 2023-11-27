Sei Investments Co. Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,526,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $12,683,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $164.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

