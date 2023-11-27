Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $10,335.24 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00137075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 124.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00344815 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,840.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.