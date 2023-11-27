SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.