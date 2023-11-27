Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 150,534 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 150,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of LKQ worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.