Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.18% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.38 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

