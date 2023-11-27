Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 625

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.88) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 660 ($8.26) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($7.51) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.94) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 623.10 ($7.80).

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BP

BP Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON BP opened at GBX 476.50 ($5.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 429.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 447.20 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($468.41). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($468.41). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($58,801.45). Insiders have bought 13,837 shares of company stock worth $5,712,117 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.