Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Lifezone Metals

Shares of LZM opened at $9.83 on Monday. Lifezone Metals has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter worth $31,263,000.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.