RLI Corp. (RLI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 20th

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

RLI has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLI to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

RLI stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.70. RLI has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RLI by 1,243.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

