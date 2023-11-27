RIV Capital (RIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of RIV stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50. RIV Capital has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$3.60.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

