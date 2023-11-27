Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Acumen Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.10 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.
Questor Technology Stock Performance
Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.0100295 earnings per share for the current year.
About Questor Technology
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
