Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,848.00, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pure Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.