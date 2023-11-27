PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.