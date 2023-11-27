ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,856 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Masco by 56.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Masco by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

