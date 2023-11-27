ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $370.32 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.88 and its 200 day moving average is $357.91.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

