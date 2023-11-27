ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,197 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

