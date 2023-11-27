ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,540 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.