Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.