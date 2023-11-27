Profund Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

