Profund Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 938.2% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

