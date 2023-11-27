Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 141.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $282.13 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.