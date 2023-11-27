Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 420.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASR stock opened at $236.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $5.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.