Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 6,460.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 456.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

