Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

