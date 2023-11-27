Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 189,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

