Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $71.31 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

