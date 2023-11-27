PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

