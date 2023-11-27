Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 41.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 306,038 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,126.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 547,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $231,515,000 after purchasing an additional 502,658 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,339,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $989,563,000 after purchasing an additional 219,759 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

