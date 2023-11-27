PetroTal Corp. (PTAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PetroTal Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:PTAL opened at GBX 49.62 ($0.62) on Monday. PetroTal has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The stock has a market cap of £455.14 million, a P/E ratio of 451.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
About PetroTal
