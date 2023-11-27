PetroTal Corp. (PTAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PetroTal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:PTAL opened at GBX 49.62 ($0.62) on Monday. PetroTal has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The stock has a market cap of £455.14 million, a P/E ratio of 451.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.