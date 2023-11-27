Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36,418 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

