Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Position Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Parsons were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Parsons by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PSN

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.