Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $66.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

