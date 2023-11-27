Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 27.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WCN opened at $133.31 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.