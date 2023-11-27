Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MGC opened at $162.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $163.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

