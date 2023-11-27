Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.32 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

